Jennifer Garner Talks Playing Ryan Reynolds’ Mom in ‘The Adam Project’

Getty Images

It was a New York night out for Jennifer Garner, who was on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Adam Project.”

“Extra’s” special correspondent Tommy DiDario spoke with Jennifer, who was happy to be in NYC. She said, “I’m so happy to be here… It just feels great.”

Jen plays Ryan Reynolds' mom in the movie that centers around his character teaming up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future after accidentally crash-landing in 2022.

Garner smiled over playing Ryan’s mom, saying, “No, I didn’t think I would ever play Ryan Reynolds' mom, but you know what, I would be proud to have him as a son.”

She raved about the movie, saying, “This movie, ‘The Adam Project’ is just such a killer…Honestly, I cannot think of a movie that a family should sit together and watch more.”

Will her kids see it? She answered, “Of course they will see it if they want to, they don’t always like to watch me in stuff, but this one I think they will, they haven’t seen it, I cannot wait to watch it with them and my parents.”

Of her role, Garner dished, “My character is Ellie, I am a recent widow grieving the loss of my husband and dealing with a child who is an adolescent dealing with the loss of his father really because if the magic of the movie it all gets resolved in the most beautiful heartfelt satisfying way possible.”