Ryan Reynolds on How He Talks to His Kids About Ukraine

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds may be taking time off from Hollywood, but right now, he's busy promoting his time-travel thrill ride of a movie, “The Adam Project,” in which he plays a pilot who meets his younger self.

Joined by newcomer Walker Scobell, who plays Ryan's character's adolescent self, Ryan talked to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about the movie and the invasion of Ukraine.

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively have pledged to match donations for Ukraine refuges up to $1 million.

Jenn asked Ryan, the parent of three children with Blake, “As a parent, can I ask you really quick how do you tell your kids about what's happening [in Ukraine]?"

Ryan replied, “My kids are 7, 5, and 2… but we don't shy away from anything if they have questions. Anytime there's anything out there that's, like, a big news story, something that is epic and historic — and God knows we've had a lot of those over the last four or five years — I usually just say, 'Do you have any questions about this?' I don't really feel at that age it's a good idea to just inject my own sort of perspective or narrative on that. I just want to know what they're feeling and thinking, and that tends to work out all right.”

Jenn asked Walker, “How much street cred have you gotten playing a younger Ryan Reynolds... have the girls been sliding in the DMs on TikTok?"

Ryan interjected, “Oh, my God!”

Walker, smiling, said, “The girls have always been doing that. I’m joking. I don't think I've really gotten that much.”

Jenn asked Ryan, “'The Adam Project' is all about time travel… Is there a memory in your own life that you would like to revisit?”

Ryan admitted, “I think probably I would love to see my childhood home… It was bulldozed after we left it when I was a kid and I'd like to go back and sort of see that again… I bet it would be very different than it is in my imagination.”

Jenn, expressing shock, said, "It was bulldozed?!”

“Yeah, well, my dad was kind of a do-it-yourself home guy," Ryan revealed, "so at the end, they bulldozed it and gave the rubble an exorcism… No one was going to live in that house.”