Nick Jonas Shares His Valentine’s Day Mishap! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with the Jonas Brothers as they partnered with FlyOver in Las Vegas to uniquely preview their upcoming album, “The Album”!

Nick, Joe and Kevin dished on how they spent Valentine’s Day, including a little cake mishap for Nick!

While Joe “ate a lot of chocolate,” Nick admitted, “I went and bought a cake for my daughter and then on the way out the door, I dropped it and I had to go get another one.”

As for Kevin, he shared, “My daughter got a Valentine from someone else and liked that way more than mine, so that’s new.”

The guys also spoke about how their new music reflects where they are in life as husbands and fathers.

Joe commented, “We feel like this is some of our favorite body of work we’ve ever done. We’re all meeting each other at the same place… the music speaks for itself.”

Nick chimed in, “It’s a lot of music that our dad raised us on that kind of influenced the sound and our executive producer Jon Bellion, I think, did a really good job of kind of bringing all that together.”