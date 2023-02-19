Jamie Bell & Margaret Qualley Set to Play 'Fred & Ginger'

Margaret Qualley and Jamie Bell are set to star as silver-screen dance legends Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in the upcoming biopic "Fred & Ginger."

Deadline reports the film — different from an Astaire biopic with Tom Holland as the twinkle-toed icon — was written by Arash Amel and will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle.

"Fred & Ginger" is currently a hot commodity even before a frame has been shot, with multiple international deals already struck.

The film, said to document the "passionate and explosive" relationship between one of Hollywood's most famous on-screen pairs, would be a high-profile feature for Qualley, 28, who has scored on TV with "The Leftovers," "Fosse/Verdon," and "Maid," and who was recently seen in "Stars at Noon" and "Sanctuary."

Bell, 36, was a singing-and-dancing success on the stage and in his feature debut with "Billy Elliott," and is known for such films as "Fantastic Four" and the successful Elton John biopic "Rocketman," in which he played Bernie Taupin.

Fred Astaire enjoyed a 76-year career on the stage, in films, and on TV, including making over 30 movie musicals — 10 with Rogers — and winning Emmys, a BAFTA, Golden Globes, a Grammy, and being presented with an honorary Oscar. He died at 88 in 1987.