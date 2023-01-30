Movies January 30, 2023
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop in New Biopic
Jaafar Jackson will star as his late uncle Michael Jackson in a new biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Variety reports that “Michael” will explore the King of Pop’s complicated life and his iconic performances.
Jackson’s estate is on board with the project, and the casting. Jaafar is the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine.
Jaafar reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.” He included a photo of himself in character that was taken by his brother Jourdynn Jackson.
Michael’s son Prince shared the news in a statement: “My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua! Truthfully I couldn’t be happier and prouder for him, he’s been working his ass off and I know he’s going to do an amazing job. Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see.”
He added, “To all of my family’s fans and supporters out there thank you for your continued support and love. We all know my father and Jaafar’s uncle was such an incredible human being and everyone at @gkfilms is dedicated and excited to bring my father’s story to the big screen.”
“This project means so much to me for many reasons, I’m really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together. @jaafarjackson i know you’re going to be great bro and again I couldn’t be prouder and happier for you cuz ❤️❤️❤️”
Antoine Fuqua shared his own post, writing, “Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon.”
Jackson died in 2009 at 50 years old.