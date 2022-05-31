Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Margaret Qualley, 27, and Jack Antonoff, 38, are getting married!

She confirmed the news on Instagram, as she showed off her ring, writing, "Oh I love him!"

The couple sparked engagement rumors, after Qualley hit the premiere of “Stars at Noon” at the Cannes Film Festival wearing the diamond ring.

Getty Images

The new sparkler was hard to miss against her black, floor-length, layered Chanel gown. Jack did not walk the red carpet with his future bride; instead, she posed with co-star Joe Alwyn.

Margaret and Jack were first linked last summer, when they were spotted kissing in NYC.

During their outing, the “Maid” star and the Bleachers musician were all over each other while picking up ice cream at Milk Bar.

They eventually took their relationship public at the AFI Awards Luncheon and Critics’ Choice Awards, both in March 2022.

Getty Images

The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Margaret shared pics from the Critics’ Choice Awards on her account, captioning them, “Date night.”

A few weeks later, he shared a pic of the pair in an elevator on his Instagram account, using the hashtag #couplesgoals.

