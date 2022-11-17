Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome Baby #2

Kate Mara, 39, and Jamie Bell, 36, are parents again!

On Thursday, Mara announced the birth of their second child.

Along with a photo of their baby boy, she wrote on Instagram, “Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."

Kate posted a similar Instagram when they welcomed their first child, a daughter who was born in 2019.

Jamie is also the father of a son, Jack, with ex Evan Rachel Wood.

Rumors were swirling that Mara gave birth after she was recently photographed holding a baby while heading to a photo shoot.

In July, announced she was pregnant. Along with posting a photo of them holding hands while stepping out of a building, she wrote on Instagram, “There are three of us in this pic.”

The photo was taken when Kate and Jamie attended the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in London.

Years ago, Mara opened up on balancing motherhood and her acting career. She told Us Weekly, “I find it quite easy to switch it on and off. Thank God, because as a new mom when you have a baby on your boob screaming in the trailer, and then you’ve got to go pretend to be sexy, it’s kind of a complete nightmare.”

“Eventually she’s going to be able to look at the work I’ve done,” she went on. “And now more than ever, I want it to mean something and for there to be a point to it. Sometimes you do just have to work for money. Sometimes you’re lucky enough that you can make choices based on more than that.”

“Extra” also caught up with Jamie at the “Rocketman” premiere, just weeks after their daughter’s arrival. He dished, “It's kind of jumping back into the trenches a little bit, but, we're very happy everyone is doing well. It's great.”

He said with a smile, “So much stuff I have forgotten already. I'm kind of having to catch up again.”

Even after all these years, the pair has not revealed their daughter’s name.