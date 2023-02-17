Shania Twain on Facing Body Insecurities by Posing Naked (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Country singer Shania Twain has a new album called “Queen of Me” that she is calling a deep dive into her spirit, which she connected with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Twain about the album, her past insecurities, and her newfound confidence.

Shania commented, “I’ve been very shy about my body from a very young age… to the point where I would not go to the beach in a bathing suit… I would say probably really tortured by it from the age of 10.”

Referencing her music video for “You’re Still the One,” Twain noted, “I was 30 when I had my first radio hit… In that video, I’m braless, I’m allowing the platform of stepping out of my daily self into this world of video-making and making decisions that give me this freedom to, like, do things I wouldn’t normally do in my daily life.”

While Shania said she has become more confident over the years, she admitted that nudity is a whole different beast!

She said, “It meant, can I look at myself in the mirror with the lights on? Now, I’m really looking at myself and going, ‘Okay, look, things are sagging… All kinds of things that, you know, I don’t want to really show off.”

Twain faced her fears and posed topless at 57 for her “Waking Up Dreaming” single cover.

She shared, “I do this naked photo shoot and it changed everything for me.”

“I want to be able to stand, but go, ‘Yes, I am a woman that is comfortable in her own skin. It’s not like I’m trying to show my nakedness to the world, I’m trying to show that confidence in your own nakedness is necessary,” Twain explained.