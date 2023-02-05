Getty Images

Shania Twain proved she’s the queen of changing up her look, as she hit the Grammys 2023 red carpet with bright red hair!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Melvin Robert spoke with Twain about her upcoming Queen of Me tour and said she’ll work on getting Harry Styles onstage for a repeat of their Coachella duet.

Shania teased her tour, saying, “It’s going to be completely different than Vegas… It’ll be a more sleek show. There’ll be a lot of new songs in the show. I’ll bring back some songs from years ago that I haven’t played in a long time.”

Her tour could include a surprise performance from Styles. Calling herself a superfan of the “As It Was” singer, Shania said, “I will work on that, I will get him up onstage during the tour.”

Shania even has a nickname for herself and Harry: Sharry! She added, “This is my Sharry moment.”

Twain also reacted to Tim McGraw’s recent cover of “You’re Still the One,” saying, “It was so touching… I just thought it was very sweet of him to step up and, you know, give me that nod. It was very cute.”

As for her decision to replace Brad Pitt with Ryan Reynolds while she performed “That Don’t Impress Me Much” at the People’s Choice Awards, Shania commented, “Brad was good about it… He was like, ‘I’ll share.’”

She added, “Ryan… he was winning a war that night, so of course I had to share the love.”