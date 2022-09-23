Shania Twain Wants to Collab with Harry Styles (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Shania Twain is the queen of country music and country fashion!

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario sat down with Shania to talk about her new music, teaming up with Harry Styles, and more.

Tommy asked about her new single “Waking Up Dreaming,” and she described it as “very, very ‘up’ and very dance and poppy, rock, edgy.”

She added, “The song is about, we go to sleep and we dream. It’s wonderful. Some dreams, we never want to wake up from… I think it’s more fun to dream when you’re awake.”

Twain also talked about her Netflix doc “Not Just a Girl,” which pulls back the curtain on everything from her past heartbreak to her battle with Lyme disease, which stole her voice for seven years.

Shania shared, “My heart and soul was broken that I may never be able to perform or sing again.”

But she’s in full voice now: She just wrapped her Vegas residency, was celebrated at the ACH Honors, and guest-starred as herself this week on the FOX hit “Monarch.”

Twain even surprised fans at Coachella when she joined Harry Styles onstage.

DiDario asked if we can expect a Shania and Harry collab in the future.