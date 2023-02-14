Why Orlando Bloom Can Relate to His ‘Carnival Row’ Character in Final Season (Exclusive)

Orlando Bloom is promoting the second and final season of “Carnival Row.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Orlando, who is loving life!

Orlando just celebrated his 46th birthday with his love Katy Perry and their daughter Daisy.

Orlando dished, “Lovely time with the family. We’re all together, couldn’t be happier.”

While things are going great for Orlando in real life, things are breaking loose for his character on “Carnival Row.”

This season, the audience will get to see the dark side of his police inspector character, who he can relate to.

Orlando stressed, “Listen, I think everybody has demons and skeletons in the closet and thoughts and things that keep them awake at night. It’s a lot of fun to play with as an actor and then to look at your own life… Life is messy; it’s true to life... I love my family and my ex and all of them. We all get on. We have a great time.”

Is this really the last season for the show? Orlando commented, “Let’s go out with the bang and leave them wanting more.”

Jenn also spoke with Orlando’s co-star Cara Delevingne, who plays his love interest.

She teased what’s to come, saying, “It starts off big and it continues big the way through. There’s just so much more conflict and adventure and crime solving. It’s darker and grittier, which I really like.”