Katy Perry Explains Why She & Orlando Bloom Aren’t Married Yet

Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for years and engaged since 2019, but the couple has not walked down the aisle yet.

Perry appeared on Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” and shut down speculation they may have secretly tied the knot, while revealing the real reason they haven’t said “I do.”

Host Kyle Sandilands asked, “Have you and Orlando got secretly married, or are you just dragging this out, or you’re not sure, or… what’s going on there?”

Katy blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “No, it’s a destination location… We’re still trying for it to work out but every couple months it’s like, ‘New variant, new variant, new variant!’”

Kyle talked about going back to life as normal after the pandemic, and Katy said, “Let’s go party after this.”

After Katy and Orlando got engaged, “Extra” caught up with the singer and her fellow “American Idol” judges. At the time, she teased Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, saying if they were coming to her wedding they would “have to sing for free.” What would they sing? Luke insisted, “I’ll be Diana [Ross], Lionel will be Lionel… ‘Endless Love.’”

While the couple hasn’t had a honeymoon yet, she did go on a babymoon with Orlando before they welcomed daughter Daisy, who was born in August 2020.

In June 2020, Katy told WNEW 102.7's “Karen Carson in the Morning” that the couple went camping.

They had tried some backyard camping and decided to try it in “real life.”

Perry called it “wild,” saying, “When you camp in your backyard, you can just like, go to your house, go to your bathroom. When you're camping in the wild, it's wild. It was fun. It was a lot. I was like, 'It'll be so fun. It'll be, like, my babymoon is to go camping.' And then, 'Oh, you do everything yourself.' Cool.”

Perry joked of camping while pregnant, “I was literally like, 'What am I thinking?'”

Fast-forward to October 2021, and Katy told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers that motherhood is “profound.”

“It’s everything I was ever looking for… I get why people have been doing it for eons and they keep on doing it multiple times — it’s a hit.”

She even offered up some baby advice to Jenn, who was expecting her first child at the time.

Katy told her, “I think the more situations you can bring them in, the more adaptable they are. Naptimes are really important… I wouldn’t be skipping bath time for anything else besides this… Nap time and bath time are precious, and you can’t really skip them.”