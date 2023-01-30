Miranda Kerr on Ex Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry: ‘We’re Family’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a family affair for Miranda Kerr as she received the Excellence in the Arts Award at 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala. Katy Perry, who is engaged to Miranda’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom, presented the award, and the two women posed together on the red carpet. Kerr talked to “Extra” about her relationship with Katy.

Kerr shared, “It's something that's really important, to be so close to my son's stepmom. She knows me. We're family. We go on holidays together. We spend all those special milestones together and those moments.”

She also talked about Katy presenting to her, saying, “To have her present is incredible because she does know me so well and we do go through a lot, and at the end of the day we put our children's needs first. That's something I think is really important.”

Miranda, who hit the carpet with her husband Evan Spiegel, said, “It feels like such an honor to be an Australian and to be recognized.”

She confessed she was nervous about accepting the award! “My husband is much better at the public speaking part. I get a little shy… I have written a speech and it’s from my heart.”

She also revealed of her husband he is trying to get her to have one more baby! Is he making any headway? “Not yet, no," she said. "I’m like, 'Mmm, let’s just wait, let me get through my 40th birthday first.'”

The model said she was happy to be accepted as an Australian in America, saying she loves the U.S. “I have three children. They were all born here. I grew up in Australia. I'm a country girl at heart. I really do feel like an Australian country girl, 'cause that's kind of my roots."

Still, she has love for the U.S. due to the doors it has opened for her.