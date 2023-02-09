‘Ant-Man’ Stars Paul Rudd & Jonathan Majors Hug It Out! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sat down with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors, who dished on facing off in the new Marvel movie!

Paul joked that there was tension and animosity “in real life” between him and Jonathan. He quipped, “You’ve really done an amazing thing about bringing us together because they’ve been separating us.”

Jonathan added, “They would cut and they would pull us off to opposite sides.”

When Paul expressed wanting to start “fresh,” the two agreed and hugged it out!

Jonathan also opened up about the pain and emotions he tapped into for his role as villain Kang the Conqueror.

He noted, “We really have to load it up, and it had to be extremely personal. I mean, that’s the work, and there was something about his stillness and quiet nature that was in alignment with the archetype of this conqueror… that the conqueror can’t be moving and shaking. He’s gotta be steady and clear and achieve it by any means necessary, but yet…”

Majors went on, “The beautiful thing about Kang is he’s a human being, and what is it that makes you want to conquer something? How much emotional social pain would you have had to have experienced to move through life like that? What do you do? He conquers. All he does is conquer every time. He’s just trying to conquer. When we first meet, that’s the conversation. I’m listening to you. But my objective is to conquer you in this conversation.”

Paul shared his two cents, saying, “Even the first thing that we ever shot together is the first scene where you see us meet in the movie and, like, you sense it. I’m talking to him and I’m sensing, like, just how dangerous this really is. And the whole rhythms, everything that, like, you were saying, the stillness and the power of it all, made everything feel a little bit out of sorts in a really good way that also was so just fun to do.”

Rudd revealed how he felt when he saw the visual effects in the movie. He admitted, “It’s the weirdest thing when you’re filming these things because there are so many visual effects… We can’t imagine what it looks like until we see the finished product… It was overwhelming, honestly.”