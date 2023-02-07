Getty Images

On Monday night, Jonathan Majors hit the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Majors about his role as the villain Kang the Conqueror and how he got into Marvel shape.

Majors commented, “With Kang, I don’t see him as a bad guy. I see him as an antagonist… He’s antagonizing everything, but we need the antagonizers, we need the deviance… That’s what shakes stuff up.”

As for how he got into shape for the role, Jonathan revealed that he’d do push-ups with a crew member on his back and jump rope.

Jonathan also got a fun surprise when co-star Paul Rudd jumped into the interview and Rachel brought out Jonathan’s sexy Ebony magazine cover!

Paul quipped, “Jonathan, will you sign this for me?”

He added, “This is the guy I go up against in this movie.”