Kevin Hart’s Hilarious Reaction to Paul Rudd Taking Sexiest Man Title

Getty Images

Kevin Hart is weighing in on Paul Rudd taking the Sexiest Man Alive title!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Kevin at Thursday’s “True Story” premiere in NYC, where she asked about Rudd.

Hart teased, “Year after year, I get snubbed… Who’s doing the voting? Paul Rudd, Paul f—king Rudd?… Jesus, Paul, God damn it… Look at my suit… You can’t do this if you’re not the Sexiest Man Alive. There’s a cuff in my boot… I’m trying so hard — they just keep snubbing me.”



He went on, “You know what, Paul? I love you. Well-deserved, man… He put on a campaign! I saw him a lot in Santa Monica power walking… The secret to Sexiest Man Alive is power walking. So Paul, well-deserved.”

Getty Images

Hart also told Cheslie about taking his son Hendrix, 14, to the L.A. Lakers game to celebrate his birthday, where he was gifted shoes and other items from the team. “He framed them. The good thing about relationships is: know when to access them… Those are my guys… They know he loves basketball.” Praising Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Kevin said, “Melo, Bron, A.D., they made it special… [Russell Westbrook] took off his shoes right off the court… It’s moments to remember, it’s things to hold on to… It’s not about me, it’s him and the things that I can create… I was a little choked up about it… It’s nothing but love and, more importantly, it is about love.”

Meanwhile, fans can see Kevin co-starring with Wesley Snipes on Netflix in his twisty crime thriller “True Story,” about a famous comic who faces life-or-death consequences after a night out with his brother.

Kevin produced the show with his company HartBeat Productions, telling Kryst, “It’s not about me,” adding, “I think it’s dope to see my execs, it’s dope to see my company… Netflix our partners… There was a clear definition of what we are as a brand and what we’re capable of and, granted the talent that I was able to put on display here is great… The cast that we had, the stars that are aligned in making this project, what it is, it all happens because of the people who are here who do the hard work.”

Cheslie said she asked the cast about him as a boss, and asked what Hart thought they said. Kevin replied, “I’m good, because I don’t use the word ‘boss,’ I don’t inflict power in any way, shape, or form. I’m big on partnership… I would hope they felt the ‘we’ and not ‘me.’”