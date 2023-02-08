Splash News

Nearly two years after calling it quits with his ex-wife Melinda, Bill Gates has a new love!

DailyMail.com reports Gates, 67, is now dating Paula Hurd, 60, the widow of former Oracle president Mark Hurd.

A source told the outlet, “They’re inseparable.”

“They've been together over a year and she's always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship,” the insider added.

The two were most recently seen watching Novak Djokovic battle it out with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the mens’ final at the Australian Open.

It looks like they have a love of tennis in common.

In September, they were also seen at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

In a recent BBC interview, Bill was asked if he would like to find love again. He commented, “Sure, I'm not a robot.”

Bill and Melinda finalized their divorce in August 2021. They were married for 27 years.

Bill opened up about how he was doing after finalizing the divorce. He told Anderson Cooper, “It is definitely a very sad milestone. Melinda is a great person and that partnership that we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness.”