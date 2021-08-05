Bill Gates Calls Divorce from Melinda a ‘Sad Milestone’ and Meeting with Jeffrey Epstein a ‘Huge Mistake’

Getty Images

Bill Gates is speaking out about his divorce from Melinda French Gates, his controversial meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, and the culture at Microsoft in a new interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Cooper asked how Gates is doing after finalizing his divorce from Melinda after 27 years of marriage. The Microsoft founder said, “It is definitely a very sad milestone. Melinda is a great person and that partnership that we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness.”

He said they are still planning to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, saying, “We are communicating and working at the foundation so that partnership we are going to try and continue… We always enjoyed our work together. You know, the two of us can go out and work with leaders and help build the organization, so that would be definitely the best thing for the foundation.”

Cooper brought up reports that Melinda was concerned about Gates’ relationship with Epstein, and Gates explained, “I had several dinners with him hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended.”

He added, “It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility… I made a mistake.”

According to The New York Post, Gates also addressed reports of toxic culture at Microsoft. He had been accused of making unwanted advances toward women, but he denies the claims.

Gates said, “At this time, I need to go forward. My work is very important to me. Within the family, we’ll heal as best we can and learn from what’s happened.”

He also touched on the fight against COVID-19, after donating nearly $2 billion to the cause.