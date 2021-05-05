How Much? New Details About the Bill & Melinda Gates Divorce

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 65, and his wife Melinda Gates, 56, announced their split.

In divorce docs obtained by “Extra,” Melinda said the marriage is irretrievably broken. She did not ask for spousal support.

When asked in the docs if there are any written documents such as a prenup, separation contract, or community property agreement, the docs state, “Yes... a separation contract.”

This points to the likelihood that they do not have a prenup. The paperwork indicates, however, that they already have a plan to divide up their real property, personal property and debt in the separation contract. Their exact date of separation is unknown.

There is a lot at stake in the divorce; Forbes reports Bill is worth $130 billion!

TMZ reports that Bill has transferred nearly $2 billion worth of stocks to Melinda on the day she filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Bill’s investment firm sent more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. and more than 2.9 shares of AutoNation to Melinda.

If Melinda were to sell the stocks today, she’d be pocketing over $1.8 billion.

We’ll have to see how their other assets will be divided up.

The couple’s oldest daughter Jennifer recently broke her silence on the split. She wrote on Instagram, “By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."