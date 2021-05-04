Bill & Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Is Speaking Out About Their Split

Getty Images

On Monday, news broke about Bill and Melinda Gates’ separation after 27 years of marriage.

Hours later, Jennifer Gates, one of the billionaire couple’s daughters, addressed the separation on Instagram, writing, “By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."

“I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so,” Jennifer added. “I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

Jenn ended her statement with, “Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives.”

Bill and Melinda shocked everyone with their split announcement. In a tweet, they wrote, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

There is a lot at stake in the divorce; Forbes reports Bill is worth $130 billion!

In the divorce docs, obtained by “Extra,” Melinda says the marriage is irretrievably broken. She is not asking for spousal support.

When asked in the docs if there are any written documents such as a prenup, separation contract, or community property agreement, the docs state, “Yes... a separation contract.”

This points to the likelihood that they do not have a prenup. The paperwork indicates, however, that they already have a plan to divide up their real property, personal property, and debt in the separation contract. Their exact date of separation is unknown.

The exes have asked for an April 2022 trial date should they need to go to court.