Bill & Melinda Gates Announce Split After 27 Years — How Much Money Is at Stake?

Getty Images

It’s over between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 65, and his wife Melinda, 56 — the couple is splitting after 27 years of marriage.

They announced the news on Twitter, writing, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief, in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

There is a lot at stake in the divorce; Forbes reports Bill is worth $130 billion!

TMZ has obtained the divorce docs, and report Melinda says the marriage is irretrievably broken. She is not asking for spousal support.

The docs also reference a separation contract. This indicates they separated at an earlier date. There is also no mention of any other written agreements, pointing to the possibility that they did not have a prenup.

The exes have asked for an April 2022 trial date, should they need to go to court.