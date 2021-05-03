Celebrity News May 03, 2021
Bill & Melinda Gates Announce Split After 27 Years — How Much Money Is at Stake?
It’s over between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 65, and his wife Melinda, 56 — the couple is splitting after 27 years of marriage.
They announced the news on Twitter, writing, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief, in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”
There is a lot at stake in the divorce; Forbes reports Bill is worth $130 billion!
TMZ has obtained the divorce docs, and report Melinda says the marriage is irretrievably broken. She is not asking for spousal support.
The docs also reference a separation contract. This indicates they separated at an earlier date. There is also no mention of any other written agreements, pointing to the possibility that they did not have a prenup.
The exes have asked for an April 2022 trial date, should they need to go to court.
Bill and Melinda started dating in 1987 and wed on January 1, 1994, in Hawaii. They are the parents of Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18.