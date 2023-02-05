Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Hit Grammys Red Carpet After Calling Off Divorce

CBS

It looks like Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are giving their relationship another go!

On Sunday, the pair posed on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, where they both wore sunglasses.

For the special night, the couple wore matching black ensembles, with Michelle in an Area dress, while Patrick opted for a leather jacket and pants.

The appearance comes just months after they called off their divorce.

In September, court docs obtained by Us Weekly revealed that they were pausing their plans to legally separate for at least six months as they attempt to patch things up.

The mag added that they planned to live together in Nashville while attending counseling sessions.

That same month, Michelle told Newsweek, “I wouldn't even call Patrick my ex yet. We're working through it by the day."

She went on, “I will say that the amount of love and support and people who have come out of the woodwork has been really overwhelming. I feel like, regardless of what's going on in my personal life, it's been a long time since I've been—this sounds cheesy to, like, put my name as a verb—but it's been a long time since I've been Michelle Branch."

The couple were involved in a messy split that made headlines the month before.

TMZ reported Branch filed the for divorce in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

Branch requested child support and custody of their two kids, Rhys, 4, and Willie, 6 months, as well as her legal fees to be paid by Carney, a member of the Black Keys.

Days before, police were called to their Nashville home around 2 a.m., and Branch was arrested for domestic assault.

The court docs said Michelle admitted to slapping her husband in the face “one or two times.”

Carney reportedly did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken to the station, with bail set at $1,000. TMZ said she was released because she’s still breastfeeding Willie.

The arrest came after Michelle accused Patrick of cheating in a now-deleted tweet.

She then released a statement to People, saying, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."