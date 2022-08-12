Celebrity News August 12, 2022
Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split from Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney, who just split after three years of marriage, were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday.
According to docs obtained by TMZ, police were called to their Nashville home around 2 a.m. and Branch was arrested for domestic assault.
The court docs say Michelle admitted to slapping her husband in the face “one or two times.” Carney reportedly did not have any visible injuries.
Branch was taken to the station, with bail set at $1,000. TMZ says she was released because she’s still breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter Willa.
Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of MarriageView Story
The news comes after Michelle accused Patrick of cheating in a now-deleted tweet.
On Thursday, she released a statement to People, saying, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."
The stars, who wed in 2019, are the parents of son Rhys, 4, and daughter Willie, who was born in February. Michelle is also the mother of a daughter, Owen Isabelle, 17, from her first marriage.