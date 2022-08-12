Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split from Patrick Carney

Splash News

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney, who just split after three years of marriage, were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, police were called to their Nashville home around 2 a.m. and Branch was arrested for domestic assault.

The court docs say Michelle admitted to slapping her husband in the face “one or two times.” Carney reportedly did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken to the station, with bail set at $1,000. TMZ says she was released because she’s still breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter Willa.

The news comes after Michelle accused Patrick of cheating in a now-deleted tweet.

On Thursday, she released a statement to People, saying, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."