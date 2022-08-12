Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Getty

Michelle Branch, 39, and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, 42, are going their separate ways.

Branch shared the news in a statement to People, saying, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Carney’s team did not respond to People’s request for comment.

On Wednesday night, Branch tweeted a message accusing Patrick of cheating while she was at home with their 6-month-old. The post has since been deleted.

Carney has been on the road with the Black Keys as the band promotes their eleventh album, “Dropout Boogie.”

Branch has her own new music coming out next month. She just released the single “I’m a Man” last month, and will drop her album “The Trouble with Fever” on September 16.