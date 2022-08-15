Michelle Branch Files for Divorce from Patrick Carney

Getty

Days after her arrest, singer Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from estranged husband Patrick Carney.

TMZ reports Branch filed the papers on Friday in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

Branch is requesting child support and custody of their two kids, Rhys, 4, and Willie, 6 months, as well as her legal fees to be paid by Carney, a member of the Black Keys.

Their divorce could be contentious.

Days ago, police were called to their Nashville home around 2 a.m., and Branch was arrested for domestic assault.

The court docs say Michelle admitted to slapping her husband in the face “one or two times.” Carney reportedly did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken to the station, with bail set at $1,000. TMZ says she was released because she’s still breastfeeding Willie.

The arrest came after Michelle accused Patrick of cheating in a now-deleted tweet.

On Thursday, she released a statement to People, saying, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."