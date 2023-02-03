Reese Witherspoon Teases Romance on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Splash News

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon was a vision in blue at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Reese about working with Ashton Kutcher, as well as what’s to come from the third season of her hit series “The Morning Show.”

Just before hitting the red carpet, Reese was hard at work on “The Morning Show.”

She shared, “I just came from set. Jen [Aniston] and I did a scene today, which was really fun, and I think people are going to be really excited. There’s a lot of romance this year.”

In “Your Place or Mine,” Witherspoon got the chance to work with Kutcher for the first time. She commented, “It was such a fun movie to make. We had the best time.”

Reese was friends with Ashton’s wife Mila Kunis before they even worked together.

She explained, “I’ve known Mila a really, really long time, so I called her and I was like, ‘Is he all right?’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s cool.’ She was like, ‘You’re good. You can do this.’ I walked into their house for rehearsal and I hugged him, and then I saw her and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ He’s like, ‘Are you guys gonna do a movie together? What’s going on?’ She and I really have been very close for a long time.”

Reese has a lot of amazing friends, so who would she do a house swap with? She answered, “Ashton and Mila. Their house is very beautiful. It’s, like, perfect.”

Reese recently posted herself working out to her son Deacon’s song “Bad News.”

She gushed, “Yes, my son has this new song… He’s working really hard as a musician and learning so much, and he’s just so talented. I’m so proud of him.”

When asked if acting will be in Deacon’s future, Reese said, “I think he’ll do it all… He’s a young man who just loves life. He loves making art, he loves collaborating, and I think he’s got a really bright future.”