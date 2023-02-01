Ashton Kutcher on Starting Off as Friends with Wife Mila Kunis (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are starring in their first-ever project together in the new rom-com “Your Place or Mine”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the duo about the movie, which sees their characters go from longtime friends to something more — just like Ashton did with wife Mila Kunis in real life!

Reese and Ashton are bringing major 2000’s rom-com nostalgia to their first movie together.

When asked what took them so long, Reese quipped, “We needed [director] Aline McKenna to pull us together.”

Aline is the writer behind cult classics like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses.”

Reese added, “She wrote the perfect movie for the two of us because it’s equal. Half the time he is taking care of the kid and the other time I’m living this New York adventure.”

In the film, Witherspoon plays a single mother who agrees to a one-week life swap with her longtime BFF, played by Kutcher. They switch up lifestyles to give her a break from parenting, but as they flip-flop their lives, the two discover what’s missing might be each other.

Could they relate to their characters at all?

Reese answered, “Sure. I’ve been a single mom before. I think single moms are very pragmatic, they’re very careful, they’re thoughtful and fearful about maybe making choices in their love life that may be wrong.”

Seemingly referencing his own life, Ashton added, “I mean, this whole thing, I related to. Somebody that you’re friends with for years on end, there’s not a romantic connection there, you’re just friends, and then suddenly a switch flips and you’re suddenly… married and having a life together.”

As for whether a friendship like Debbie and Peter’s exists in real life, Kutcher quipped, “I’ve had this exact relationship in my life.”

Witherspoon commented, “He’s with Mila.”

“This is the exact story of their life, but I got cast as Mila!” Reese joked.

Ashton pointed out, “The fundamental difference is in the movie, there was an instant romantic spark, but I didn’t have that.”

Kutcher is a major believer of friends without benefits. He said, “I fully believe that there are extraordinary platonic relationships between men and women that are beautiful, wonderful, extraordinary friendships. And I think if you’re a guy that doesn’t have a woman who’s a friend, then you’re missing out on a piece of life.”

The two could be working together again in the near future. Reese hinted, “We’re talking about it on lots of different levels.”

They won’t be running a marathon together, though!

Ashton recently participated in the 2022 New York City marathon. Reese said, “I texted right before he was doing it, he was like, ‘I’ve hurt my knee, my elbow, my shin, my ankle, my hip.’ I was like, ‘Are you gonna be okay?’”

Kutcher emphasized, “The hardest thing about running a marathon is getting to the starting line. Because if you train for it, you end up getting hurt. It’s almost impossible, and all my friends, I had three friends running with me and every one of us had an injury leading up to it that knocks you out. It’s a grueling thing. I’m done.

“I had a bucket list. My bucket list was to run a marathon, not to be a marathon runner. To run a marathon. Done, check please!” Ashton noted.