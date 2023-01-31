Billy Kidd for Esquire

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his past marriage with Demi Moore in a new feature for Esquire magazine!

The couple were married from 2005-2013.

Of their divorce, Ashton admitted, “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale f**king failure. You failed at marriage.”

While they were married, the couple suffered a late-term pregnancy loss.

He said, “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful. Everyone deals with that in different ways. I love kids. I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

Moore discussed the miscarriage in her memoir “Inside Out,” which was released in 2019.

Ashton admitted that his initial reaction to the memoir, saying, he was “f**king pissed.” He explained, “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school.”

Though Moore and Kutcher don’t keep in touch, he still has a relationship with her kids Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Ashton became an instant stepdad to Demi’s three girls when they got married. He recalled, “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”

After his failed marriage with Demi, Ashton moved on with Mila Kunis, who he married in 2015.

He raved, “The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her. We already knew all of each other’s dirt. My wife is so much cooler than me.”

The pair now have two kids Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and Dimitri Portwood, 6.

In the feature, Ashton revealed that he got a vasectomy while recalling a recent bad experience with a THC edible at a friend’s wedding.

Noting that he hadn’t done drugs in “10 years,” Kutcher pointed out that his reaction to the weed was not a good one.

Once it took effect, Ashton felt like he couldn’t feel anything below his waist. He then asked to go back to his room, with the help of Mila. He had it in his head that they were going broke. He told her, “We can’t even afford to be here right now!”