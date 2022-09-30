Backgrid

On Thursday night, Mila Kunis hit the black carpet for the NYC premiere of her new edge-of-your drama “Luckiest Girl Alive.”

“Extra” spoke with Kunis about the movie, as well as her husband Ashton Kutcher’s recent confession that he indulged in a little too much tequila before professing his love to her for the first time.

Mila revealed that Ashton has seen “Luckiest Girl Alive” about “five times,” since both are producers on the movie.

Did he like the movie? She joked, “He hated it,” before saying, “He loved it, but he’s probably very biased.”

Kutcher recently revealed that he professed his love for Mila after listening to Kenny Chesney’s song “You and Tequila.”

Mila reacted to Ashton’s comments, telling us, “The first time he said ‘I love you,’ he was schmammered on tequila.’”

However, Mila noted that Ashton “proposed fully sober.”

Mila thought it would be “very funny” if they toasted their wedding anniversary with tequila this year!

It was the first premiere for Mila in “three years,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.