Watch Mila Kunis Scream and Fangirl Over Rachel Lindsay at Oscars 2022

ABC Television

It was a night to remember at the 2022 Oscars!

Watch some of “Extra’s” best outtakes, including the moment when Bachelor Nation superfan Mila Kunis — who actually appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” — spotted Rachel on the red carpet!

Kunis screamed at Rachel, “What?! We have so much to catch up on!”

Before she was led inside by husband Ashton Kutcher, Mila blew kisses at Rachel, saying, “Nice to see you!”

In another fun moment, Billy Bush was complimented on his calves by Tiffany Haddish, who said, “I like them a lot.”