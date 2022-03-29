Award Shows March 29, 2022
Watch Mila Kunis Scream and Fangirl Over Rachel Lindsay at Oscars 2022
It was a night to remember at the 2022 Oscars!
Watch some of “Extra’s” best outtakes, including the moment when Bachelor Nation superfan Mila Kunis — who actually appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” — spotted Rachel on the red carpet!
Kunis screamed at Rachel, “What?! We have so much to catch up on!”
Before she was led inside by husband Ashton Kutcher, Mila blew kisses at Rachel, saying, “Nice to see you!”
In another fun moment, Billy Bush was complimented on his calves by Tiffany Haddish, who said, “I like them a lot.”
At one point, Rachel even got a little help from Special Correspondent Adam Glassman, who helped her adjust her heels!