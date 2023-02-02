Getty Images

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Thursday, Tarek announced that Heather gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, on January 31.

He wrote on Instagram, “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

The couple broke the news that they were expecting in July.

Their first child together comes as a surprise after they started the in vitro fertilization process and had an embryo implant scheduled for the fall.

Heather told People, “It was a huge shock. We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

She added, “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

For a long time, Heather was content being a “bonus mom” to Tarek’s children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

The “Selling Sunset” star told People, “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”