Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall’s Son Brayden Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Scary! Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s son Brayden was rushed to a hospital over the weekend.

When it turned out the 6-year-old needed emergency surgery, Christina shared a photo of the little guy in a hospital bed with the message, “Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning. Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣.”

The 38-year-old “Flip or Flop” alum continued, “Luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early.”

Hall and El Moussa, who split in 2016 and divorced in 2018, also share daughter Taylor, 11. Christina, who recently married Joshua Hall, also has 2-year-old Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Mentioning all her children, Christina ended the Instagram message with, “Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”

Tarek also posted an update about the scary ordeal, writing, “It’s been an interesting 24 hours. Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery. He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room. It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum. Both issues were surgically removed and he’s recovering overnight with his mom. He’s such a strong boy and of course he told me he’s very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he’s obsessed with food just like his daddy❤️ very scary day, but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy.”

His wife Heather Rae Young commented, “❤️❤️ 😢Scary scary day for us my love. I love you so much.”

The health scare comes days after El Moussa spoke to Us Weekly about co-parenting with Christina, saying, “Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household.”

He added, “[We] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household.”

Tarek explained further, “We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

While El Moussa and Hall have their coparenting sorted out, Christina and Ant Anstead do not.

Anstead recently filed an emergency request for full custody of the boy. He was denied, but the judge wants Ant and Christina to attend a hearing on June 28 to determine whether a change in their custody agreement is necessary.

Christina responded to the emergency filing, telling People, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."