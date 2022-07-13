Tarek & Heather El Moussa Expecting First Child Together

Instagram

Reality stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have a baby on the way! See photos of her baby bump here.

Their first child together comes as a surprise, after they started the in vitro fertilization process and had an embryo implant scheduled for the fall.

Heather told People, "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

She added, "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

For a long time Heather was content being a “bonus mom” to Tarek’s children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

The “Selling Sunset” star told People, "When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

Tarek is excited, too, saying, "I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited.”

Heather says El Moussa is “such a good dad,” adding, “That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him. Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he's just so obsessed with them. And he's such a doting, amazing dad. I can't wait to see him with our baby."

The couple, who are filming a new HGTV show called “The Flipping El Moussas,” recalled how they found out they were expecting.

A few weeks ago, Tarek was on a Zoom call when he got a “weird feeling” that Heather needed to take a pregnancy test.

The first few came back “undetected,” but later on, after Tarek had left for a job, Heather got some positive test results back revealing she was “full on pregnant.”

Heather, who is due early next year, didn’t want to tell Tarek via text, so she put the pregnancy tests in a box with confetti and a onesie.

Tarek shared, "I'm opening up this box and there are these sticks. I'm staring at them and thinking, are these COVID tests? And then I said, 'Oh, sh*t! Are you pregnant?' She said yes, and that's how we found out."

Heather teased, "I swear, it was 30 seconds of him trying to put it together," saying she got emotional, "I started tearing up because it was such a moment of excitement and relief. He was so happy. We hugged and embraced each other and kissed."

The couple is waiting to find out the sex of the baby at an upcoming gender reveal party. "Tarek thinks it's a girl. I don't know yet. I just want a happy, healthy baby," Heather said. "We already have Tay and Bray, so I'd be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather."

They have already shared the baby news with friends and Heather said her “Selling Sunset” co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan are “so happy” for her.