Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' Dies at 75

Cindy Williams, the actress known for her performances on "Laverne & Shirley" and the film "American Graffiti," died Wednesday after "a brief illness," according to her family.

A statement from her children, released by spokeswoman Liza Cranis, reads, "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”