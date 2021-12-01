Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley's' Carmine Ragusa, Dies at 69

Getty Images

Friends have announced the passing of actor Eddie Mekka, posting on social media that he died at his Newhall, California, home on November 27. He was 69.

No cause was given.

Mekka was a familiar face as Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's singing boyfriend, on TV's "Laverne & Shirley" (1976-1983). His character was known to burst into song on the series, often belting, "You know I'd go from rags to riches!"

"The Big Ragu's" itch to perform showcased Mekka's song-and-dance talents — prior to his TV career, he was nominated for a Tony for his performance in the 1975 Broadway musical "The Lieutenant."

Born on June 14, 1952, in Worcester, Massachusetts, Mekka was also a regular on the series "Blansky's Beauties" (1977), jitterbugged with Madonna in director Penny Marshall's 1992 hit film "A League of Their Own," and had a small role in the 2006 movie version of "Dreamgirls."