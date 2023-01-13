Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Nick Viall is ready for the next stage in his relationship with Natalie Joy.

On Thursday, the couple announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Along with posting a series of photos from their engagement, Nick wrote on Instagram, “For the rest of my life, it's you.”

Viall popped the question with a diamond ring, which he designed with Brilliant Earth.

After the proposal at Create Studios in Venice, California, the couple celebrated their engagement with friends and family.

The next day, Natalie posted a close-up of her ring, writing on her Instagram Story, “Feeling so much love waking up this morning.”

“Definitely felt like a dream,” Joy added.

A few months ago, Nick showed his excitement about the future with Natalie. He told E! News, “We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."

While the two were linked in 2020, they didn’t make it official until the following year.

During an episode of “Viall Files” podcast in February 2021, he discussed the romance, saying, “It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy."

He revealed that Natalie “slid” into his DMs, adding, “It was very romantic.”

“We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got a point where she was like, 'I want to date,' and I was kind of like, 'I don't know,'" Viall shared. "She just was like, 'Okay, this is what I want. It's fine, no big deal, but I'm gonna go do my thing,' and she did, and I was like, 'What?!'… She went and showed me exactly what I'd be missing."

Nick was previously engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they called it quits, five months after the season finale of “The Bachelor.”