Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, and Jenna Johnson, 28, are first-time parents!

On Wednesday, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child on January 10.

Along with a photo of their bundle of joy grasping Jenna’s hand, they wrote on Instagram, “Our world is forever changed.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pair did not reveal the gender of their baby.

In July, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the couple at the ESPYs, where they noted that they knew the gender but wanted to wait until they were ready to announce it publicly.

Of the pregnancy news, the glowing Jenna shared, “I’m so happy that this is finally out there so I don’t have to hide this anymore. We’re very excited.”

The pair had announced the pregnancy news just days before their ESPYs appearance.

At the time, Jenna was almost “15 weeks” pregnant.