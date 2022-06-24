Val Chmerkovskiy on Possible Return to ‘DWTS’

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are still wondering if pro Val Chmerkovskiy will return next season when the show moves to Disney+.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the dancer, and his brother Maksim, asking if he will be back.

Chmerkovskiy played coy, saying, “We don’t know the details of that yet. I don’t know if I’m back or not but I’m excited for the show.”

For now, the dynamic duo is busy bringing their footwork to the grand opening of Dance with Me, their New York dance studio.

Val shared, “We have 14 dance studios around the country. It’s a company that has been a family business and expanded into a bigger community.”

They are also helping the people of war torn Ukraine. For the past several months, Maks, Val and their father have been coordinating humanitarian aid in their homeland for the non-profit they started for Ukranian refugees.

Rachel noted, “You just marked 100 days of launching your charity,” and Maks responded, “This is an unfortunate, I guess, success that we never planned. This war broke out, I feel like it was bestowed on us. We’re just doing our best and doing our part.”