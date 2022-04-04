Val Chmerkovskiy on How Ukraine Relief Efforts Have Changed Him

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Val Chmerkovskiy made an appearance at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, keeping Ukraine close to his heart!

Along with pulling out a blue and yellow handkerchief, Val said, “It’s a huge part of my life… In the last month… it’s been really present on my mind… Hopefully things are getting better.”

Val felt “conflicted” because he was “grateful” to live in America, but Ukraine is his homeland. He explained, “We moved a long time ago, but my brother really kept up with a lot of people in Ukraine… It’s a blessing to live here, but at the same time, we want to do our best to support the country that we’re from.”

Val and his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently joined in the efforts to help those in need during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Their organization Baranova27 has raised nearly $250,000 on its GoFundMe, with all proceeds going towards the effort. He commented, “One of the things that really stood out to me was how many different people rallied behind the cause when I just said ‘Help.’ People came from all different colors and walks of life… Everybody that had really no immediate connection to Ukraine, they reached out and said, ‘How can we help?’ That changed my life.”

He stressed, “I was always leaning towards… groups that felt like they were from the outside… I felt like that for a lot of my life as well… I’m so motivated to support any group that is asking for it.”

Val was joined for the evening by his wife Jenna Johnson, who he called a “goddess.” He said, “I’m just excited to be out with my wife amongst a beautiful dynamic group of people that I admire… I’m excited to meet everybody.”