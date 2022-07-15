Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting First Child

Instagram

“Dancing with the Stars” pros Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, have a baby on the way!

Jenna shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Our biggest dream come true yet.”



She revealed, “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

Johnson included some gorgeous maternity photos baring her baby bump. See the pics here!

Val made his own announcement on Instagram with an ultrasound photo and maternity pic of Jenna. In the caption, he simply dropped a heart emoji.

Jenna and Val tied the knot in 2019, and she told Us Weekly in 2020 that they had “definitely” talked about having children.

She added, “That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen… There’s that saying that there’s never the right time, but I think we just want to figure things out and then let it happen when it’s meant to happen.”

Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy also told the magazine in July 2021 he couldn’t wait to be an uncle.

“It’s not just for the warm and fuzzy feelings of it. It’s also for my turn to show up, rally [the baby] up, hand him over, say goodbye and bounce,” Maksim joked, insisting Val will be a “better” dad than he is to his son Shai, 5.

Maks went on, “He has a lot to relay and a lot of information that I think the lucky human or humans, however many, that will be born into that family will certainly be privileged to. I’m looking forward to him being a dad for sure.”

The dancer and his wife Peta Murgatroyd recently opened up to People about their own fertility journey, revealing Peta had suffered multiple miscarriages since Shai was born.

Maks said, “I'm a changed man because of this experience. I think that if you look around, you will find that most of your friends have had issues [trying to conceive]. I realized that this is more common and this is not being talked about."

Now, they are seeking the help of specialists and starting the in vitro fertilization process. "For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," Peta shared, adding that doctors believe polycystic ovary syndrome may be contributing to her fertility issues.