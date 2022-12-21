“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby has moved from her ex Michael!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Darby made it Instagram with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson.

Along with a selfie, Darby wrote, “The definition of a winter wonderland ❄️ I didn’t know I missed snow so much!”

She tagged Luke, adding, “Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️.”

In response to the post, Ashley’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” castmate and friend Robyn Dixon asked, “Ok so is this your boyfriend?”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey wrote, “Y’all are so dang cute! ❤️. This is so cute ❤️.”’

In October, Ashley and Luke connected at BravoCon 2022. She told Page Six, “Luke is really cute. We’ve exchanged numbers, so I’m definitely down to see what this is all about. He’s someone I definitely see myself having fun with.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Before BravoCon, Andy Cohen offered to set up Ashley and Luke. On “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy told Ashley, “He’s straight. He is super handsome. He’s tall. He’s a model. He chops wood. He makes jewelry.”

When Ashley joked that Andy was “really selling” Luke to her, he quipped, “Well, ’cause I like this idea. … I’m gonna try to set you up. I have a feeling he will be [interested].”

In April, Ashley called it quits with ex husband Michael Darby.

How does Michael feel about Luke?

In November, Darby revealed on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, “So Michael has seen Luke,” adding that her ex didn’t seem “too fond” of a possible relationship.

She added, “It’s probably not his wallpaper on his phone, for sure.”

Despite what Michael might think of Luke, Ashley pointed out that he was “living his best life.”

She emphasized, “Let’s be fair, he’s an attractive man. I know he’s a little bit older, but he’s still got his personality, his business is thriving. So Michael, even though this is a difficult time for him too — as he’s told me — he’s doing his thing, he’s floating like a butterfly.”

Ashley and Michael were married for almost eight years when they split.

Darby broke the news, telling Bravo, “When Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

She went on, “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

There was a 29-year age gap between the couple. She pointed out that they were in “very different stages of our lives” with “different goals,” adding, “We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

The pair have two children, Dylan and Dean.