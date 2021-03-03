Reality Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby #2

NBCUniversal

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, 32, is a mom again!

On Tuesday, Darby gave birth to a baby boy, her second child with husband Michael Darby. In a video on her Instagram, she shared, “Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes you sent to us. This is our sweet baby born today, he is absolutely incredible and amazing and we are over the moon excited.”

While her bundle of joy rested on her chest, Ashley said, “Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving. And it's crazy how much I miss my son right now. Even though I'm so happy and so blissful with this little guy, I just want us all to be together as a family, and I know it'll happen soon. I just miss him so much."

Instagram

Ashley and Michael are also the parents of son Dean, 19 months.

Darby ended the video with, “I love you all. I cherish you so much. And this journey of motherhood just really keeps on getting better.”

Just before her newborn was arrived, Darby showed major love to Dean, writing on Instagram, “It’s really hitting me - these are the last moments of Dean being my only baby. While I’m beyond words excited for our growing family, I have to give space and acknowledgement for the journey Dean and I have been on thus far. He’s a magical little human and I count my lucky stars every single day that I get to be his mother ♥️ .”

Ashley announced her pregnancy in September. Along with an Instagram video, she wrote, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP.”