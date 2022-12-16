Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Split (Report)

Getty Images

After less than a year of dating, actress Katie Holmes and musician Bobby Wotten III are reportedly over.

A source told Us Weekly, "Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends. They just didn’t work out together for the long run.”

In April, Katie and Bobby sparked dating rumors after they were photographed packing on the PDA in photos obtained by People magazine.

A month later, they made their red-carpet debut at the Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in NYC.

At the time, he gushed to Us Weekly, "I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date. I’m so excited to be here for [honoree] David [Byrne]. He’s impacted my life like crazy so it’s quite easy to speak on everything he’s done for me.”

Over the summer, Katie was Bobby's date to his close friend's wedding in the Hamptons, where she also met his family.

An eyewitness shared, "Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone."

"Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” the insider pointed out. “Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw.”

Katie and Bobby's last public appearance came in September when they attended the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Last week, Katie went solo at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022, where she took the stage to introduce a performance!