Katie Holmes Reveals Suri Cruise Sings in New Movie ‘Alone Together’

Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri might have a singing career ahead of her!

Holmes revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that Suri sings a cover of “Blue Moon” for the opening credits of her new film “Alone Together.”

Katie, who wrote, directed, and stars in the film, gushed, "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!"

The proud mom continued, "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"

It turns out the choice to use the song “Blue Moon,” was inspired by Diane Keaton. Not only was “Alone Together” inspired by Keaton’s film “Baby Boom,” Diane sings the 1934 ballad in the 2014 film “And So It Goes.”

Katie said, "Diane met my daughter when she was a year old,” which made it a full-circle moment for the actress.

In fact, this isn’t Suri’s first time singing a track for a film. Katie confirmed, "She actually did sing in ‘Rare Objects,’ which is the film we did last fall.”

Still, don’t expect Suri to launch a music career any time soon. Holmes insisted, "Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

Holmes also opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about “Alone Together,” which centers on two strangers who are forced to spend the first weeks of COVID-19 lockdown together.

Katie shared, “These characters do go through things, but they're able to listen to each other and, and find joy in the simple things, and I felt like that was really something that for so many people that was their big takeaway… the simple things that matter.”