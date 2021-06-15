Celebrity News June 15, 2021
How Pics Sparked Alex Rodriguez & Katie Holmes Dating Rumors… Even Though They’ve Never Met
Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Katie Holmes, 42, are not the latest celebrity couple, despite sparking dating rumors over the weekend.
A-Rod was photographed leaving Katie’s apartment building in Manhattan, leading some to think he was there to visit Holmes.
Afterward, her rep told PageSix, “They have never even met.” Then, a source close to Rodriguez explained he was apartment hunting. “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments. He didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building — he’s never met her,” the insider said.
Both Alex and Katie appear to be single after newsworthy romances. A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez recently split, while Katie’s romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. has also ended.