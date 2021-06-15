How Pics Sparked Alex Rodriguez & Katie Holmes Dating Rumors… Even Though They’ve Never Met

Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Katie Holmes, 42, are not the latest celebrity couple, despite sparking dating rumors over the weekend.

A-Rod was photographed leaving Katie’s apartment building in Manhattan, leading some to think he was there to visit Holmes.

Backgrid

Afterward, her rep told PageSix, “They have never even met.” Then, a source close to Rodriguez explained he was apartment hunting. “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments. He didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building — he’s never met her,” the insider said.