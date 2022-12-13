Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell Welcome Baby #2

Splash News

Actress Billie Lourd’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Monday, Lourd gave birth to her second child with husband Austen Rydell.

Earlier this morning, Billie’s dad, talent agent Bryan Lourd, broke the news during an interview at Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast.

He shared, “My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I’m a little tired, but happy.”

He went on, “Everything’s great. So if I wander, it’s because the adrenaline is still flowing.”

In September, Billie announced her pregnancy at the “Ticket to Paradise” premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Lourd didn’t need to say a word to announce her pregnancy! She cradled her growing baby bump while posing on the red carpet.

Billie and Austen are also the parents of son Kingston Fisher, who was born during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

When asked how her second pregnancy was different from her first, she told People magazine in October that she "went nowhere" during her first pregnancy.

Billie worked during her second pregnancy, saying, "I got to do [And Mrs.]… that was so special and incredible, and I got to be pregnant in it, and that was such an amazing experience and I'm so excited for my kid to get to see me in that."

Last year, Billie gushed about Rydell being the “best dad in the world.” During an appearance on Bozzi’s SiriusXM show “Quarantined with Bruce,” she said, “He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. [He] did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents."

Billie also noted that their son was “not technically a quarantine baby.” She emphasized, “I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies. Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."