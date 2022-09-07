Getty Images

Actress Billie Lourd, 30, has a bun in the oven!

Lourd broke the news at the “Ticket to Paradise” premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Lourd didn’t need to say a word to announce her pregnancy! She cradled her growing baby bump while posing on the red carpet.

Billie is expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell, who accompanied her at the premiere.

Billie and Austen just got married in March.

The pair are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, who was born in 2020.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Billie was able to secretly give birth to Kingston.

The news came as a surprise, since Lourd never even revealed she was expecting.

Kingston’s arrival came just months after Billie and Austen got engaged.

Last year, Billie gushed about Rydell being the “best dad in the world.” During an appearance on Bozzi’s SiriusXM show “Quarantined with Bruce,” she said, “He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. [He] did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents."