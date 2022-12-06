Getty Images

Months after her death, Anne Heche’s autopsy has been released.

According to the autopsy and toxicology report, obtained by TMZ, Heche had cocaine in her system when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, igniting a fire.

The toxicology also noted that fentanyl was found in her system, but it was determined that the drug was administered at the hospital as a treatment for pain.

While it appeared that Heche had bottles in her car, no alcohol was detected in her system.

In August, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office revealed that Heche died from “inhalation and thermal injuries,” as well as a “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma.”

Her death has been ruled an accident.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Heche was seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher. As a firefighter was putting her into an ambulance, she was seen flailing around while attempting to get up from the stretcher.