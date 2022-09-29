Anne Heche’s Son Homer Hits Back at James Tupper in New Court Docs

Getty Images

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon is firing back at James Tupper in their brewing battle over control of her estate.

Homer, 20, had filed to request control of his mother’s estate, but Tupper claimed Anne wanted him to have control, and he also questioned Homer’s suitability for the role.

James and Anne dated from 2007 to 2018 and shared son Atlas, 13. Homer is Anne’s son from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

Now, Homer is pushing back in court. In docs obtained by Us Weekly, his team states, “Mr. Tupper’s claims regarding [Homer’s] ‘suitability’ to serve as personal representative are not only immaterial, they are inaccurate and unfounded.”

Furthermore, the papers state, “Mr. Tupper’s allegation that [Homer] has not had contact with his brother [Atlas] since their mother’s death is patently false,” saying Homer has “attempted to maintain contact” with the teen.

The docs insist, “Mr. Tupper’s aggressive and manipulative actions toward [Homer] have made it difficult for [him] to interact with Atlas regularly.”

James had claimed the Anne and Homer were estranged when she died, but the 20-year-old notes they “maintained a close and active relationship,” calling Tupper’s portrayal of the mother-son relationship “vile.”

DailyMail.com adds that the filing attacks James’ claims that he has a 2011 email from Heche stating her final wishes that he take control of her estate should she die.

Instead, Homer’s docs state, “Mr. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a ‘will’ however — as a matter of law — the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or formal witnessed will. The email was not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.”