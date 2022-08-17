Anne Heche’s Cause of Death Revealed

Splash News

Less than a week after Anne Heche was declared legally dead, more details have been released.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office revealed that Heche died from “inhalation and thermal injuries,” as well as a “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma.”

Her death has been ruled an accident.

Earlier this month, Heche plowed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, igniting a fire.

The 911 call has been released from the fiery crash.

In the call, obtained by "Extra," a person tells the dispatcher, “A car just went through my neighbor's house."

The caller notes that everyone in the home is unharmed, but is uncertain how many people were in the car, saying, “Somebody is opening the back to see if we can access because they're kinda trapped... inside the car.”

Another person is heard in the background yelling “fire!” as another voice asks for hoses.

The dispatcher tells the caller that authorities are making their way to the scene, and suggests they “get the driver out of the car if we can, but I need you to stay in a safe location. Don’t put yourself in any danger.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Heche was seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher. As a firefighter was putting her into an ambulance, she was seen flailing around while attempting to get up from the stretcher.

She reportedly never regained consciousness after arriving at a hospital.

Heche’s autopsy report has not been released yet, but a blood test revealed that cocaine was in her system.

On Sunday, Heche was “peacefully taken off life support,” according to her rep.

TMZ reported that organ recipients had been identified, so surgeons were ready to remove Heche’s organs.

It is unclear which organs were transplanted, but Us Weekly reported Heche was memorialized with an Honor Walk for her organ donations.

To honor donors, hospital staffers form a line from the patient’s hospital room to the operating room. Typically, the medical staff asks for permission from the family to perform the Honor Walk, and the next of kin usually has the opportunity to accompany their lost loved ones to the operating room.